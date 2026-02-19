Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Winter Olympics disrupted again by snowstorm

Heavy snow has fallen at the Winter Olympics
Heavy snow has fallen at the Winter Olympics (David Davies/PA Wire)
  • Heavy snowfall in Livigno has caused significant disruption at the Winter Olympics, leading to the postponement of several events.
  • Men's ski halfpipe qualifying and men's aerials were delayed, with the latter rescheduled for Friday, while women's halfpipe qualifying remains on schedule.
  • This latest weather-related disruption follows earlier storms this week that also forced organisers to adjust the schedule for snowboard slopestyle and Big Air contests.
  • British athlete Kirsty Muir narrowly missed out on a medal in the Big Air final, finishing fourth for the second time in a week after a similar result in the slopestyle event.
  • Weather conditions are anticipated to improve for Friday and Saturday, which are the final two days of competition.
