British star gives brutal assessment of her own performance after Australian Open exit
- British number two Sonay Kartal suffered a first-round defeat at the Australian Open on Tuesday.
- She lost to 31st seed Anna Kalinskaya with a score of 7-6 (3) 6-1.
- Kartal described her performance as her worst in years, stating her base level was not present.
- She admitted to relying too heavily on her opponent's errors and playing a poor tie-break.
- This loss follows a narrow defeat to Elina Svitolina in Auckland earlier this month, and Kartal is still seeking her first victory at the tournament.