South Africa star sent off for eye gouging against Wales
- South Africa's Eben Etzebeth received a straight red card for an eye gouge on Wales flanker Alex Mann during the Springboks' record 73-0 victory over Wales in Cardiff.
- The incident, which occurred just minutes from full-time, was reviewed by the referee and television match official, who deemed Etzebeth's contact with Mann's eye to be intentional.
- Etzebeth now faces a potential long ban, with World Rugby's sanctioning guidelines for intentional eye contact starting at 12 weeks.
- This marks the third red card for a South Africa lock in November, following similar dismissals for Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert.
- South Africa captain Siya Kolisi suggested Etzebeth did not intend the act, while head coach Rassie Erasmus acknowledged it 'didn't look good' and justified the red card.