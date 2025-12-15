BBC SPOTY team of the year shortlist revealed
- The Red Roses have been shortlisted for the Sports Personality Team of the Year award following their successful 2025 season.
- They were crowned world champions at the 2025 Rugby World Cup in front of a record crowd of 81,885 at Twickenham, marking their first title in 11 years.
- The team also secured their seventh consecutive Guinness Women’s Six Nations title and set a new world record of 33 consecutive victories, finishing the year as the world's number one side.
- The other two teams on the shortlist are the England women’s football team and Europe’s Ryder Cup side.
- The Lionesses won the Euros for the second time on the trot in July, while Europe retained the Ryder Cup in dramatic fashion on US soil in September.