Historic Springbok Rugby Championship win with tense 29-27 victory over Argentina
- South Africa defeated Argentina 29-27 at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, to win their sixth Rugby Championship title.
- This victory marked the first time the Springboks have secured back-to-back Rugby Championship crowns in their history.
- South Africa finished level on 19 points with New Zealand but claimed the championship due to a superior points difference.
- The Springboks overcame an early 13-3 deficit, with two tries each from Malcolm Marx and man-of-the-match Cobus Reinach.
- Despite late scores from Argentina, South Africa maintained their lead to clinch the title in front of a 70,300-strong crowd.