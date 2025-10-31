Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Spurs given boost as stars set to return for Chelsea match

Tottenham v Chelsea - Opta Predictor
  • Tottenham will have captain Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, and Wilson Odobert available for their match against Chelsea on Saturday.
  • Romero and Udogie return after being sidelined since before the October international break due to adductor and knee issues.
  • Odobert has recovered from a recent side issue sustained after the goalless draw at Monaco.
  • Manager Thomas Frank confirmed the positive news regarding their selection availability for the upcoming game.
  • Spurs are currently third in the Premier League and five points off leaders and North London rivals Arsenal; Chelsea, meanwhile, sit in ninth.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in