Independent

Independent Bulletin

The standout performer in Spurs’ disjointed Monaco display

Guglielmo Vicario kept Tottenham on level terms
Guglielmo Vicario kept Tottenham on level terms (Philippe Magoni/AP)
  • Tottenham played out a 0-0 draw against Monaco in their Champions League match.
  • Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was the standout performer for Spurs, making a series of crucial saves throughout the game.
  • The result ensures Tottenham remain unbeaten in the Champions League, having now accumulated five points from their first three fixtures.
  • Despite the draw, Tottenham's attacking display was described as disjointed, with the team far from their best and hampered by numerous injuries.
  • Monaco created several clear-cut chances, notably through Folarin Balogun, Thilo Kehrer, and Takumi Minamino, but were unable to convert them.
