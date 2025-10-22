The standout performer in Spurs’ disjointed Monaco display
- Tottenham played out a 0-0 draw against Monaco in their Champions League match.
- Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was the standout performer for Spurs, making a series of crucial saves throughout the game.
- The result ensures Tottenham remain unbeaten in the Champions League, having now accumulated five points from their first three fixtures.
- Despite the draw, Tottenham's attacking display was described as disjointed, with the team far from their best and hampered by numerous injuries.
- Monaco created several clear-cut chances, notably through Folarin Balogun, Thilo Kehrer, and Takumi Minamino, but were unable to convert them.