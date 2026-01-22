England forced into late change for Sri Lanka clash in first match since dismal Ashes
- England have made a late change for their first one-day international against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday.
- England named their team on Wednesday but were forced into an alteration due to illness.
- Harry Brook confirmed after losing the toss that Rehan Ahmed would replace the under-the-weather Will Jacks.
- England lost the toss, with Sri Lanka electing to bat first in their home conditions.
- The match marks England’s return to the field for the first time since their dismal 4-1 Ashes defeat.