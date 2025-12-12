Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Steelers player had emergency surgery after ‘dry needling’ treatment

The 30-year-old linebacker was hospitalized on Wednesday after reporting ‘discomfort’
  • Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt underwent surgery for a partially collapsed lung.
  • The injury was reportedly sustained during a dry-needling session, said his brother, J.J. Watt.
  • Watt will miss the Monday game against the Miami Dolphins, though coach Mike Tomlin has not specified the full duration of his absence.
  • A seven-time Pro Bowler, Watt is a cornerstone of the Steelers' defense, and the team has historically struggled in his absence.
  • Nick Herbig is slated to start in Watt's place, while teammates, including Cam Heyward, have expressed concern for Watt's well-being.
