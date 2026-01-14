ESPN commentator slips up on air by confusing player with Charlie Kirk
- Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith mistakenly referred to NFL player Christian Kirk as the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk during an episode of ESPN's First Take.
- The gaffe occurred while Smith was discussing the Houston Texans' playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, specifically Christian Kirk's impressive performance.
- Smith quickly corrected himself on air after being prompted by host Shae Peppler Cornette, apologizing for the error.
- The blunder rapidly went viral, with many viewers finding humor in the mistake, though some criticized Smith for the slip-up.
- The incident also highlighted Smith's previous comments on Charlie Kirk's assassination and his own past remarks about potential political aspirations.