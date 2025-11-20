Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Steve Smith hits out at Monty Panesar with strange ‘Mastermind’ jibe ahead of Ashes

Steve Smith takes a swipe at Panesar comments on the eve of Ashes
  • Steve Smith, temporarily captaining Australia for the Ashes, launched an unexpected attack on former England spinner Monty Panesar.
  • Panesar had urged fans and media to heckle Smith over his involvement in the 2018 'Sandpapergate' ball-tampering scandal.
  • Smith responded by discrediting Panesar's opinion, referencing his 'gaffe-ridden' appearance on Celebrity Mastermind in 2019.
  • Smith quoted Panesar's incorrect answers, such as Athens being in Germany and America being a city, before stating Panesar's comments did not bother him.
  • Alongside this, Smith confirmed Australia's team for the first Test, featuring debutants Brendan Doggett and Jake Weatherald, with Marnus Labuschagne returning at number three.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in