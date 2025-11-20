Steve Smith hits out at Monty Panesar with strange ‘Mastermind’ jibe ahead of Ashes
- Steve Smith, temporarily captaining Australia for the Ashes, launched an unexpected attack on former England spinner Monty Panesar.
- Panesar had urged fans and media to heckle Smith over his involvement in the 2018 'Sandpapergate' ball-tampering scandal.
- Smith responded by discrediting Panesar's opinion, referencing his 'gaffe-ridden' appearance on Celebrity Mastermind in 2019.
- Smith quoted Panesar's incorrect answers, such as Athens being in Germany and America being a city, before stating Panesar's comments did not bother him.
- Alongside this, Smith confirmed Australia's team for the first Test, featuring debutants Brendan Doggett and Jake Weatherald, with Marnus Labuschagne returning at number three.