Steven Gerrard breaks his silence on managerial return

Steven Gerrard will 'definitely' return to manage Liverpool, says Jurgen Klopp
  • Steven Gerrard has stated he feels he has "unfinished business" in his managerial career and is seeking the right opportunity to return.
  • He is currently the bookmakers' favourite to replace Russell Martin at Rangers, following Martin's sacking after a poor start to the Scottish Premiership season.
  • Gerrard previously led Rangers to an unbeaten league title in May 2021, preventing Celtic from winning 10 consecutive championships.
  • His subsequent managerial roles at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq were less successful, leading to his departure from the latter in January.
  • Gerrard is looking for a challenge with a team capable of competing for titles and stressed the importance of having the right support staff around him.
