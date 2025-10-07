Steven Gerrard breaks his silence on managerial return
- Steven Gerrard has stated he feels he has "unfinished business" in his managerial career and is seeking the right opportunity to return.
- He is currently the bookmakers' favourite to replace Russell Martin at Rangers, following Martin's sacking after a poor start to the Scottish Premiership season.
- Gerrard previously led Rangers to an unbeaten league title in May 2021, preventing Celtic from winning 10 consecutive championships.
- His subsequent managerial roles at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq were less successful, leading to his departure from the latter in January.
- Gerrard is looking for a challenge with a team capable of competing for titles and stressed the importance of having the right support staff around him.