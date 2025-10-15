Why have sumo wrestlers been spotted in London?
- Giant sumo wrestlers have been spotted sightseeing across London ahead of the second-ever professional sumo wrestling event held outside Japan.
- The Grand Sumo Tournament will take place at the Royal Albert Hall, marking the sport's return to London after 34 years, following a previous event in 1991.
- Wrestlers, including Grand Champion Onosato, have been pictured at iconic locations such as Kensington, Houses of Parliament, Buckingham Palace, and Abbey Road.
- Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki shared images of the wrestlers, including two 'Yokozuna' (Grand Champions) fitting into a black cab.
- Forty of Japan's top wrestlers are expected to compete at the Royal Albert Hall from 15-19 October, showcasing the sport's deep cultural and religious significance.