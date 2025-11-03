Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jordan Pickford’s return to boyhood Sunderland ends in draw

Sunderland a great club, enjoyed my time there - Moyes
  • Sunderland secured a 1-1 draw against Everton, with Captain Granit Xhaka scoring the equaliser in the second half.
  • Iliman Ndiaye initially put Everton ahead in the 15th minute with his fourth league goal of the season.
  • Xhaka's leveller came seconds after the break, deflecting off James Tarkowski's foot into the net for his first goal for Sunderland.
  • The draw propelled Sunderland to fourth place in the league table, while 14th-placed Everton extended their winless streak to three games.
  • The match marked Everton boss David Moyes' return to the Stadium of Light and saw former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford face his boyhood club.
