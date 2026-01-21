Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England’s T20 World Cup opponents at risk of being thrown out amid rising tensions with India

England could now face Scotland at the T20 World Cup if Bangladesh are thrown out (Brian Lawless/PA)
England could now face Scotland at the T20 World Cup if Bangladesh are thrown out (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)
  • The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected Bangladesh's request to relocate their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.
  • Bangladesh cited security concerns due to escalating tensions with India, following the termination of player Mustafizur Rahman's IPL contract.
  • The ICC concluded, after independent security assessments, that there is no credible threat to Bangladesh players, media, or officials in India.
  • Bangladesh are in Group C alongside England, West Indies, Nepal and Italy, and must play their scheduled matches in India or be replaced by Scotland at the tournament, based on team rankings.
  • The T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with all of Pakistan's fixtures already scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka.
