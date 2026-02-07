Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England name team for T20 World Cup opener as Harry Brook bids to move on from ‘horrendous’ period

Harry Brook will lead England as they try to win a third T20 World Cup (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Harry Brook will lead England as they try to win a third T20 World Cup (Robbie Stephenson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Harry Brook aims to put a "pretty horrendous" period behind him as he prepares to captain England at the T20 World Cup.
  • The controversy stems from a nightclub incident in New Zealand where he was punched by a bouncer and later admitted to lying about being alone to protect teammates.
  • Brook has been fined and given a final warning by the England and Wales Cricket Board, with the matter still under investigation by the Cricket Regulator.
  • He acknowledged the increased responsibility of captaincy and expressed a desire to focus on his cricket after the tournament.
  • England has named their team for the opening T20 World Cup match against Nepal on Sunday, featuring Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Brook, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Luke Wood.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in