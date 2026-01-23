Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tammy Abraham nears Premier League return as permanent deal agreed

Tammy Abraham is set to return to the Premier League
Tammy Abraham is set to return to the Premier League (AP)
  • Tammy Abraham is closing in on a return to the Premier League to join Aston Villa.
  • The former Chelsea striker currently plays for Turkish side Besiktas but is set to move back to England.
  • According to Fabrizio Romano, a fee of €21m (£18.2m) plus add-ons has been agreed, with Villa’s Yasin Ozcan also included in the deal.
  • Abraham previously spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Villa from Chelsea when the Midlands club played in the Championship.
  • The 28-year-old is set to provide competition for Ollie Watkins after Donyell Malen left Villa earlier this week to join Roma.
