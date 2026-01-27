Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tammy Abraham makes Premier League return after five years

English striker Tammy Abraham mobbed as he signs for Besiktas
  • Tammy Abraham, the 28-year-old England international, has re-signed with Aston Villa from Turkish club Besiktas.
  • Abraham previously played for Villa on loan during the 2018-19 season, where he scored 26 goals in 40 appearances.
  • His earlier stint was crucial in helping the club achieve promotion to the Premier League.
  • Abraham expressed his enthusiasm for returning, stating, “I’m back at Aston Villa, ready to work and give everything.”
  • His career includes spells at Chelsea, Roma – where he won the European Conference League – AC Milan, and 11 caps for England.

