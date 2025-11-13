US star Taylor Fritz crashes out of ATP Finals after Alex de Minaur defeat
- Alex de Minaur secured a comprehensive 7-6(3), 6-3 victory over Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals, marking his first win at the tournament, while knocking out the American.
- The Australian expressed significant relief, having previously stated that a series of tight losses from winning positions were “mentally killing” him.
- This win followed two opening defeats for de Minaur against Lorenzo Musetti and Carlos Alcaraz.
- He delivered a relentlessly attacking performance, capitalising on Fritz's nerves to keep his hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.
- De Minaur's progression to the semi-finals now hinges on the outcome of the match between Lorenzo Musetti and Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday evening; an Alcaraz win would see him qualify.