US star Taylor Fritz crashes out of ATP Finals after Alex de Minaur defeat

Taylor Fritz is out of the ATP Finals after losing to Alex de Minaur
Taylor Fritz is out of the ATP Finals after losing to Alex de Minaur (Reuters)
  • Alex de Minaur secured a comprehensive 7-6(3), 6-3 victory over Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals, marking his first win at the tournament, while knocking out the American.
  • The Australian expressed significant relief, having previously stated that a series of tight losses from winning positions were “mentally killing” him.
  • This win followed two opening defeats for de Minaur against Lorenzo Musetti and Carlos Alcaraz.
  • He delivered a relentlessly attacking performance, capitalising on Fritz's nerves to keep his hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.
  • De Minaur's progression to the semi-finals now hinges on the outcome of the match between Lorenzo Musetti and Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday evening; an Alcaraz win would see him qualify.
