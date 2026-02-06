Perfect start for Team GB in mixed doubles curling
- British curlers Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat have achieved a perfect start to the Games, securing three wins from three matches.
- The pair are looking to bounce back after missing out on a medal in the mixed event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
- Their victories included narrow wins against former world silver medallists Estonia (8-6) and the Czech Republic (8-7).
- Dodds and Mouat are currently joint top of the early standings alongside powerhouse Canada in the ten-team round-robin stage.
- Mouat admitted he needs to improve his performance and adjust to the ice, while praising Dodds' strong play.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks