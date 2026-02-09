Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Team GB set for pivotal day with gold hopes in snow sports

Snoop Dogg tries sledging at Winter Olympics
  • Team GB is anticipating a "Magic Monday" at the Winter Olympics, with potential for two medals and a guaranteed third.
  • Freeski slopestyle athlete Kirsty Muir, 21, and snowboard Big Air competitor Mia Brookes, 19, are among the favourites in their respective events, aiming for Britain's first snowsport gold.
  • The curling mixed doubles team of Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat could secure a medal by winning their semi-final match.
  • Dodds and Mouat topped their group after a 9-6 victory over Italy, earning them top seed and the hammer for their semi-final against Sweden.
  • Both Muir and Brookes qualified third in their events, with Brookes demonstrating resilience after an initial fall, and both athletes have recent X Games success.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in