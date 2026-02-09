Team GB set for pivotal day with gold hopes in snow sports
- Team GB is anticipating a "Magic Monday" at the Winter Olympics, with potential for two medals and a guaranteed third.
- Freeski slopestyle athlete Kirsty Muir, 21, and snowboard Big Air competitor Mia Brookes, 19, are among the favourites in their respective events, aiming for Britain's first snowsport gold.
- The curling mixed doubles team of Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat could secure a medal by winning their semi-final match.
- Dodds and Mouat topped their group after a 9-6 victory over Italy, earning them top seed and the hammer for their semi-final against Sweden.
- Both Muir and Brookes qualified third in their events, with Brookes demonstrating resilience after an initial fall, and both athletes have recent X Games success.
