Terence Crawford stripped of world title after ‘slap in the face’ behaviour

Terence Crawford has been stripped of his WBC world title
Terence Crawford has been stripped of his WBC world title (Getty Images for Netflix)
  • Terence Crawford has been stripped of his WBC super middleweight title by the governing body.
  • The decision was made due to Crawford's failure to pay sanctioning fees for his last two fights, including his victory over Canelo Alvarez.
  • WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman stated Crawford owed $300,000 for the Canelo bout and had also not paid after defeating Israil Madrimov last year.
  • Sulaiman described Crawford's lack of response to multiple communications as “a slap in the face”, noting he was given ample opportunity to resolve the situation.
  • With the title now vacant, the WBC has ordered interim champion Christian Mbilli to face British contender Hamzah Sheeraz for the super middleweight title.
