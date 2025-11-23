Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Terry Crews rolls out a pink LEGO Cadillac to escort F1 podium at Vegas GP

Terry Crews drives F1 podium round Las Vegas Grand Prix in a Lego car
  • Actor Terry Crews drove the top three Las Vegas Grand Prix finishers, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and George Russell, in a unique vehicle.
  • The vehicle was a full-size, drivable pink 1950s Cadillac, meticulously constructed from over 418,000 LEGO bricks.
  • The custom-built Cadillac, unveiled in the paddock, boasted functional lights and sound, adding to its authentic appearance.
  • Crews, a self-professed LEGO enthusiast, entertained the drivers by singing Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles,” a nod to his iconic White Chicks scene.
  • This event was part of a multi-year collaboration between F1 and LEGO, which also featured LEGO botanical bouquets on the podium and exclusive merchandise.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in