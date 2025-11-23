Terry Crews rolls out a pink LEGO Cadillac to escort F1 podium at Vegas GP
- Actor Terry Crews drove the top three Las Vegas Grand Prix finishers, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and George Russell, in a unique vehicle.
- The vehicle was a full-size, drivable pink 1950s Cadillac, meticulously constructed from over 418,000 LEGO bricks.
- The custom-built Cadillac, unveiled in the paddock, boasted functional lights and sound, adding to its authentic appearance.
- Crews, a self-professed LEGO enthusiast, entertained the drivers by singing Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles,” a nod to his iconic White Chicks scene.
- This event was part of a multi-year collaboration between F1 and LEGO, which also featured LEGO botanical bouquets on the podium and exclusive merchandise.