NBA player and coach arrested in latest FBI gambling probe

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups speaks during an NBA basketball press conference, Friday, June 27, 2025, in Portland, Ore
Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups speaks during an NBA basketball press conference, Friday, June 27, 2025, in Portland, Ore (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Miami Heat star Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups were arrested on Thursday morning as part of sweeping FBI investigations into gambling.
  • Rozier's arrest is linked to unusual betting patterns around a 2023 game he played with the Charlotte Hornets, which saw suspicious interest in his statistics.
  • Billups was apprehended in connection with a separate, but related, investigation into an illegal poker operation allegedly tied to the Mafia.
  • An FBI press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. to provide further details on the ongoing investigations.
  • Rozier's case is connected to the same probe that led to former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter being banned for life from the NBA.
