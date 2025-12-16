Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Full list of winners at Fifa’s The Best Awards

Dembele Wins First Ballon D'Or, Bonmati Makes History with Third Win
  • Ousmane Dembele was named men's player of the year at Fifa's The Best Awards, following his instrumental role in PSG's Champions League triumph and his 35 goals last season.
  • Aitana Bonmati secured the women's player of the year award for the third consecutive time, having led Barcelona to a domestic treble and the Champions League final.
  • Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman received the women's coach of the year award for the fifth time after guiding England to back-to-back Euro titles.
  • Luis Enrique was recognised as the men's coach of the year for his success with PSG, while Hannah Hampton and Gianluigi Donnarumma won best women's and men's goalkeeper respectively.
  • Other notable awards included Lizbeth Ovalle winning the Marta Award for best women's goal and Santiago Montiel receiving the Puskas Award for best men's goal, with several Premier League and Lionesses stars featuring in the Teams of the Year.
