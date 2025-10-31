Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What you need to know about The Hundred’s new format in 2026

  • The Hundred cricket tournament is set to introduce its inaugural player auction in March for its sixth edition, adopting a format similar to the Indian Premier League (IPL).
  • The men's competition will see a 45 per cent increase in its overall salary pot for the 2026 season, rising to £2.05 million per team.
  • The women's competition will experience a 100 per cent increase in its salary pot, reaching £880,000 per team, with the base salary for the lowest-paid players increasing by 50 per cent to £15,000.
  • Under the new system, teams will bid for talent, including four overseas players, to form squads of 16 to 18 individuals, operating under a salary cap and minimum spending requirement.
  • These changes position The Hundred as one of the most financially attractive global franchise tournaments, aiming to improve the competition and attract the best players.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in