Tottenham coach says he did not notice he was using Arsenal cup
- Tottenham coach Thomas Frank faced scrutiny after being photographed with an Arsenal-branded cup before his team's Premier League match against Bournemouth.
- Frank stated he did not notice the cup, calling it "completely stupid" to knowingly use it, and attributed its presence to Arsenal having played at the stadium previously.
- The incident preceded Tottenham's dramatic 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth, with Antoine Semenyo scoring a decisive added-time winner.
- The gaffe infuriated sections of Tottenham's fanbase, adding to pressure on Frank as the club has secured only two wins in their last 12 top-flight games.
- Frank described the loss as "extremely painful" and tough to take, despite believing his team deserved more from their overall performance.