Tottenham chiefs hold talks over Thomas Frank’s future after West Ham defeat

Thomas Frank is under huge pressure at Tottenham
Thomas Frank is under huge pressure at Tottenham (REUTERS)
  • Tottenham's board has held talks over the future of manager Thomas Frank following Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to West Ham, which completed a dismal week for the club.
  • The loss to West Ham, featuring a late winning goal, intensified pressure on Frank, coming after another 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa the previous Saturday.
  • Spurs fans chanted “You're getting sacked in the morning” at Frank, who acknowledged the criticism but expressed confidence in turning the team's fortunes around.
  • The club hierarchy, previously supportive, is now considering Frank's position ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund.
  • While some advocate for patience, potential replacements like Xabi Alonso and Oliver Glasner have been discussed internally, though both may have other options.
