Thomas Tuchel pinpoints ‘absolute key’ to England’s chances of World Cup glory

Thomas Tuchel wants England to build a ‘brotherhood’ ahead of the World Cup
Thomas Tuchel wants England to build a ‘brotherhood’ ahead of the World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)
  • England manager Thomas Tuchel has emphasised that the love of representing England is "precious" and "the absolute key" for the national team heading into the 2026 World Cup.
  • His remarks come a year after captain Harry Kane questioned the commitment of some players to the England squad.
  • England has already secured their place at next year's World Cup with two qualification matches still remaining.
  • Tuchel is focused on building a strong team bond, energy, and a sense of "brotherhood" within the squad, fostering a competitive environment where players are keen to participate.
  • Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has rejoined the squad and is expected to make his first appearance since June in Thursday’s match against Serbia.
