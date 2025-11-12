Thomas Tuchel pinpoints ‘absolute key’ to England’s chances of World Cup glory
- England manager Thomas Tuchel has emphasised that the love of representing England is "precious" and "the absolute key" for the national team heading into the 2026 World Cup.
- His remarks come a year after captain Harry Kane questioned the commitment of some players to the England squad.
- England has already secured their place at next year's World Cup with two qualification matches still remaining.
- Tuchel is focused on building a strong team bond, energy, and a sense of "brotherhood" within the squad, fostering a competitive environment where players are keen to participate.
- Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has rejoined the squad and is expected to make his first appearance since June in Thursday’s match against Serbia.