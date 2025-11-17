Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thomas Tuchel sends clear message to ‘not happy’ Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham was ‘not happy’ when he was taken off against Albania
Jude Bellingham was ‘not happy’ when he was taken off against Albania (Action Images via Reuters)
  • England completed a perfect World Cup qualifying campaign, securing a 2-0 victory against Albania on Sunday.
  • Thomas Tuchel was unimpressed by Jude Bellingham’s reaction to getting substituted, noting that the Real Madrid star was “not happy”.
  • Tuchel made it clear that Bellingham must “accept” his decisions ahead of next year’s World Cup.
  • Harry Kane scored twice to move to 78 international goals, surpassing Pele’s record for Brazil.
  • England maintained a perfect record of clean sheets in the campaign, with goalkeeper Dean Henderson making crucial saves during Sunday’s match.
