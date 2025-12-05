Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tuchel issues verdict after ‘excitement’ of World Cup 2026 draw

  • England have been drawn into a World Cup group alongside Croatia, Ghana, and Panama.
  • Manager Thomas Tuchel stressed the importance of the team approaching the tournament with hunger and “excitement”, rather than focusing on potential opponents or their future pathway.
  • Tuchel acknowledged the difficulty of facing Croatia in the opening match, mentioning a message from former player Mateo Kovacic.
  • He expressed enthusiasm for a potential last-16 game in Mexico City's Azteca Stadium, possibly against Mexico, and a quarter-final against Brazil, but said, “Anything can happen. We cannot get carried away”.
  • Tuchel also noted the Football Association's role in advocating for supporters' interests, recognising the significant logistical and financial challenges for fans travelling to the tournament across Mexico, Canada, and the US.
