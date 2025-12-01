UFC champion Tom Aspinall gives major health update after eye poke controversy
- UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been diagnosed with "significant bilateral Brown’s syndrome" and persistent double vision after an accidental eye poke from Ciryl Gane.
- The injury occurred during his heavyweight title defence against Gane at UFC 321 on 25 October, resulting in the fight being declared a no-contest.
- Aspinall's medical report details reduced eye motility, visual function, and substantial field loss, meaning he is not currently cleared to fight or train.
- He is undergoing specialist treatment, but may require steroid injections or surgery if his symptoms do not resolve, potentially delaying his return to the UFC.
- Aspinall has expressed his keenness for a rematch with Gane once his eyes are fully recovered and he is 100% fit to compete.