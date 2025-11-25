Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tom Curry named in World Rugby Team of the Year amid bullying allegation

Tom Curry has been named in World Rugby’s Team of the Year just days after being branded a ‘bully’ by Argentina’s head coach
Tom Curry has been named in World Rugby's Team of the Year just days after being branded a 'bully' by Argentina's head coach (Getty)
  • England star Tom Curry has been named in World Rugby’s Dream Team of the Year for 2025.
  • This comes just two days after he was accused of being a “bully” by Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi following England’s 27-23 win over Argentina on Sunday.
  • Contepomi was furious with a late tackle by Curry in the closing minutes of the match that led to Argentina’s Juan Cruz Mallia suffering a serious knee injury.
  • Contepomi claimed Curry told him to “f*** off” and shoved him during an altercation in the tunnel after the match, and Argentina have called for an investigation into the incident.
  • Maro Itoje was the only other England player to make the Team of the Year, while six players from world champions South Africa made the cut.

