Promising jockey Tommie Jakes dies aged 19
- Apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes, aged 19, has tragically died, as announced by the Injured Jockeys Fund and the Professional Jockeys Association.
- Jakes, considered one of racing's most promising young riders, passed away at his home near Newmarket.
- He was a popular member of George Boughey's racing team, and his parents, Jeremy and Tonie, have requested privacy during this difficult time.
- Tributes have poured in from across the racing world, acknowledging his talent and potential.
- Brant Dunshea, acting chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority, expressed devastation, praising Jakes' horsemanship and attitude.