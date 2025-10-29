Tony Pulis pleased to see Premier League teams revive his iconic tactics
- Tony Pulis claims his former club, Stoke City, pioneered the long throw-in tactic now widely adopted across the Premier League.
- Pulis effectively used the strategy in the late 2000s to help Stoke remain in the top flight, despite initial criticism of his focus on dead-ball situations.
- The International Football Association Board (Ifab) is considering new rules to limit the time spent on throw-ins, following a significant increase in their use this season and a reduction in ball-in-play time.
- Managers such as Pep Guardiola have acknowledged Stoke City's influence on the current trend, with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal also incorporating similar set-piece strategies.
- The increased prevalence of long throw-ins has sparked debate among football figures, with some, like Jamie Carragher, criticising their overuse and impact on the game's flow.