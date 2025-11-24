Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tottenham ‘need a big reaction’ after dismal Arsenal defeat

Tottenham were comfortably beaten 4-1 by Arsenal on Sunday
Tottenham were comfortably beaten 4-1 by Arsenal on Sunday (Getty Images)
  • Tottenham suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against rivals Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
  • Midfielder Joao Palhinha apologised to supporters for the “frustrating” but “fair” result, and admitted his side “need a big reaction” in their upcoming matches.
  • Tottenham managed only two shots on target and a total expected goals (xG) of 0.07 throughout the match.
  • Manager Thomas Frank's tactical decision to employ a three-at-the-back system backfired, allowing Eberechi Eze to score a hat-trick for Arsenal.
  • Palhinha vowed an improved display against Paris St Germain in Wednesday’s Champions League match.
