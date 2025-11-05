Unpredictable Tottenham impress in dominant Champions League display
- Tottenham secured a dominant 4-0 victory over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, bouncing back from a recent loss to Chelsea.
- Goals were scored by Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Micky van de Ven with a notable solo effort, and Joao Palhinha, though Richarlison missed a penalty.
- The match saw a controversial moment when Brennan Johnson received a straight red card after a VAR review, despite initial contact appearing minimal.
- The win highlights Tottenham's unpredictable form this season, as they currently sit just two points off second in the league but can also produce insipid performances.
- Manager Thomas Frank is navigating a 'rebuild season' for Spurs, with the team's performance against Copenhagen offering a glimpse of their potential amidst high fan expectations.