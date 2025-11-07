Tottenham doing ‘everything’ to support Destiny Udogie after ‘terrible situation’
- Tottenham player Destiny Udogie was allegedly threatened with a gun in north London on 6 September.
- Tottenham manager Thomas Frank confirmed the club is “doing everything we can to support” Udogie, who has continued to perform well on the pitch despite the “terrible situation”.
- The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which reportedly occurred in Cockfosters Parade, Barnet.
- A 31-year-old man was arrested on 8 September on suspicion of firearms possession with intent, blackmail, and driving without a licence.
- The suspect has been bailed while police inquiries continue into the alleged threats against Udogie and another individual.