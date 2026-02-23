Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tottenham boss Igor Tudor gives defiant message after humbling defeat by Arsenal

Igor Tudor feels there is time for him to turn Tottenham’s fortunes around
Igor Tudor feels there is time for him to turn Tottenham’s fortunes around (John Walton/PA Wire)
  • Tottenham suffered a 4-1 defeat to rivals Arsenal in Igor Tudor's first match as manager on Sunday, deepening their Premier League crisis.
  • The heavy loss leaves Spurs in 16th place, just four points above the relegation zone with 11 games remaining.
  • Tudor, who replaced the sacked Thomas Frank, remains defiant, insisting there is “enough time” to turn the club's fortunes around through dedicated training and a collective effort.
  • The new manager's immediate impact has been hampered by a significant injury crisis, with 12 players sidelined, forcing several to play out of position.
  • Despite the team's struggles, home supporters maintained a raucous atmosphere, with defender Micky van de Ven praising their unwavering loyalty.
