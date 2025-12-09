Spurs reach Champions League milestone after easing past Slavia Prague
- Tottenham secured a 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague, keeping their Champions League top-eight prospects alive.
- The scoring commenced with an own goal from Slavia's David Zima in the 26th minute, marking Tottenham's 100th Champions League goal.
- Mohammed Kudus converted a penalty in the 50th minute, and Xavi Simons added a third from the spot in the 79th minute.
- The win temporarily moved Tottenham up to ninth in the league phase ahead of their final two group matches.
- Europa League-winning captain Son Heung-min made an official return to the club to bid farewell to the fans before kick-off.