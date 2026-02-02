Transfer Deadline Day briefing: Mateta move to Milan off, Chelsea recall promising defender
- Here are the top stories from Transfer Deadline Day:
- Jean-Philippe Mateta's transfer to AC Milan is off after issues arose with his medical.
- Despite Mateta now looking likely to stay at Crystal Palace, their move for striker Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves appears to be progressing.
- Wolves are close to signing Angel Gomes and Adam Armstrong from Marseille and Southampton respectively. The pair have both completed their medicals.
- Chelsea have recalled defender Mamadou Sarr, 20, from his loan spell at Strasbourg.
- This comes after they were beaten to the signature of Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, who has agreed to join Liverpool in the summer in a death worth up to £60 million.
- Arsenal are looking for ‘solutions’ after the foot injury picked up by midfielder Mikel Merino.
- Kalvin Phillips looks close to a Manchester City exit, with Championship side Sheffield United the most likely destination.
