Premier League transfer news and rumours for Thursday 1 January

January window was key to City's revival last season - Guardiola
  • The January Transfer Window is now open. Here are the biggest news and rumours from today, January 1.
  • West Ham are nearing two deals according to Ben Jacobs: Gil Vicente midfielder Pablo for €24m, and Fulham winger Adama Traore on an initial six-month contract. The Hammers are also preparing an opening bid for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, The Guardian reports.
  • Manchester United are among clubs monitoring RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, valued between £52m-£61m. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also tracking him, according to Sky Sports. Meanwhile, Napoli intend to activate the obligation-to-buy clause for Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund next summer, director Giovanni Manna has said.
  • Liverpool anticipate Mohamed Salah will remain at Anfield as Saudi Pro League interest cools, the iPaper report.
  • Aston Villa have announced the signing of Gremio's 19-year-old winger Alysson in a £10m deal.
  • Tottenham boss Thomas Frank declined to comment on Brennan Johnson's future, despite reports of a £35m fee being agreed for the forward to move to Crystal Palace.

