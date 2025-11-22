Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Travis Head leads Australia in England’s crushing Ashes defeat

Travis Head raises his bat as he walks off the field after being dismissed (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Travis Head raises his bat as he walks off the field after being dismissed (Robbie Stephenson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • England suffered a humiliating two-day defeat in the first Test against Australia.
  • This marked England's fastest two-day loss since 1921, dashing hopes of regaining the urn.
  • England’s error-prone batting was found wanting for the second day in a row as they tossed away a strong position and opened the door to a thrashing at the hands of 69-ball centurion Travis Head.
  • Sterling work by their pace attack somehow turned their day one effort of 172 into a first-innings lead of 40, and just after lunch that had swelled to 105 for the lost of a single wicket. But they proceeded to lose nine for 99.
  • Mitchell Starc was a standout bowler for Australia, taking combined figures of 10-133 across both innings.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in