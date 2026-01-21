Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fifa ‘very concerned’ as Trump targets Greenland ahead of World Cup

US President Donald Trump received the FIFA Peace Prize from Gianni Infantino last month
US President Donald Trump received the FIFA Peace Prize from Gianni Infantino last month (Getty Images)
  • Senior officials at Fifa and Uefa are "very concerned" about the potential impact of the United States' interest in Greenland on the upcoming World Cup.
  • Fifa president Gianni Infantino's close relationship with US President Donald Trump is seen as central to the unfolding diplomatic crisis, making it difficult for Fifa to maintain an apolitical stance.
  • European federations are reportedly considering a boycott of the World Cup if the US were to invade Greenland, with discussions already taking place in German political circles and a petition in the Netherlands.
  • The situation puts pressure on Infantino, whose previous efforts to foster a "peace prize" and promote football as a unifier are now under scrutiny, as he may need to mediate directly with the US President.
  • The crisis has already impacted US investment in Danish football clubs, with negotiations being suspended pending developments regarding Greenland.
