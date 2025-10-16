Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump insists FIFA boss can relocate World Cup games

'We've got the right to do it' - Trump repeats threat to take World Cup games away from Boston
  • Donald Trump asserted that FIFA president Gianni Infantino would "very easily" agree to relocate World Cup matches from designated host cities if he deemed conditions unsafe.
  • Trump also indicated a willingness to move the 2028 Olympic Games from Los Angeles if he considered the city unprepared or unsafe.
  • He cited concerns about "dangerous" locations like Seattle, San Francisco, and "street takeovers" in Boston as reasons for potential relocation requests.
  • FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani countered Trump's claims, stating that "Fifa makes those decisions" and that "football is bigger" than world leaders.
  • Both FIFA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have expressed confidence in the current host cities, with FIFA emphasising government responsibility for safety and the IOC noting strong support for LA28.
