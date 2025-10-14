How Tuchel reacted to England fans’ chant after Wembley criticism
- Thomas Tuchel laughed off sarcastic chants from England fans who responded to his previous criticism of the "silent" Wembley atmosphere.
- During England's match in Latvia, travelling supporters sang "Are we loud enough for you?" and "Thomas Tuchel, we’ll sing what we want!" in defiance.
- Tuchel acknowledged the fans' humour with a wave, which was met with cheers from the away end.
- Following England's 5-0 victory in Riga, which secured their 2026 World Cup qualification, Tuchel praised the "brilliant support" and called the fans' antics "good sense of humour".
- The German manager had previously expressed disappointment with the lack of energy from supporters during England's 3-0 win against Wales, contrasting it with the atmosphere in Serbia.