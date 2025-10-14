Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Tuchel reacted to England fans’ chant after Wembley criticism

England head coach Thomas Tuchel
England head coach Thomas Tuchel (Bradley Collyer/PA)
  • Thomas Tuchel laughed off sarcastic chants from England fans who responded to his previous criticism of the "silent" Wembley atmosphere.
  • During England's match in Latvia, travelling supporters sang "Are we loud enough for you?" and "Thomas Tuchel, we’ll sing what we want!" in defiance.
  • Tuchel acknowledged the fans' humour with a wave, which was met with cheers from the away end.
  • Following England's 5-0 victory in Riga, which secured their 2026 World Cup qualification, Tuchel praised the "brilliant support" and called the fans' antics "good sense of humour".
  • The German manager had previously expressed disappointment with the lack of energy from supporters during England's 3-0 win against Wales, contrasting it with the atmosphere in Serbia.
