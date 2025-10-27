Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Almost 400 referees in Turkey face disciplinary action after having betting accounts

Turkish Football Federation president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu talks during a news conference, in Istanbul on Monday
Turkish Football Federation president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu talks during a news conference, in Istanbul on Monday (Samet Yalcin/Dia Photo via AP)
  • The Turkish football federation (TFF) is initiating disciplinary proceedings against 371 referees found to possess betting accounts.
  • An investigation revealed that 152 of these officials actively gamble, with seven top-level referees and 15 top-level assistants among them.
  • One official was found to have placed 18,227 bets, while 42 others had bet on more than a thousand football matches.
  • Betting is strictly prohibited for match officials, players, and coaches under TFF, Uefa and Fifa regulations.
  • Penalties for those found guilty could range from a three-month to a year ban under TFF rules, or up to a three-year ban and a significant fine under Fifa regulations.
