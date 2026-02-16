Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Miami Dolphins release star wide receiver Tyreek Hill in huge roster shake-up

  • Eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been released by the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
  • The move makes the former Kansas City star an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.
  • Hill, who is almost 32, is currently recovering from a dislocated knee and a torn ACL.
  • His free agency has sparked speculation about a potential reunion with his former team, Kansas City.
  • The release occurred as Hill was due to have $11 million of his contract become fully guaranteed this month, with his return to play in 2026 uncertain.

