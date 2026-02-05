Tyson Fury responds to latest Deontay Wilder ‘cheat’ claims
- Deontay Wilder has renewed accusations that Tyson Fury cheated during their boxing trilogy.
- Wilder abruptly ended a talkSPORT interview after being questioned by host Simon Jordan about his cheating claims.
- Fury responded to Wilder's latest allegations by posting a clip of his 2021 knockout victory over Wilder on Instagram, adding a mocking caption that read: “The cheat was clear to see, big right hook was all it took”.
- Wilder has a history of offering various excuses for his defeats to Fury, such as spiked water and allegations of tampered gloves.
- Both boxers are set to compete in separate fights in April, with Wilder facing Derek Chisora and Fury fighting Arslanbek Makhmudov.
