Tyson Fury rows back on prediction that Jake Paul will knock out Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul will fight Anthony Joshua next week
Jake Paul will fight Anthony Joshua next week (Getty Images)
  • YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set to fight former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a professional contest on 19 December in Miami.
  • The bout is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, with standard 10oz gloves and a weight limit of 245lb for Joshua.
  • Tyson Fury, who initially predicted Paul would knock out Joshua, has now changed his forecast, suggesting the fight will go the distance and be decided on points.
  • Fury did not specify a winner but implied a Joshua victory could pave the way for a potential all-British clash between him and Joshua in 2026.
  • Paul's professional record stands at 12-1, with his sole loss to Tommy Fury, while Joshua's last fight was a stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024.
